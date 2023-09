“Europe is open to competition but not for a race to the bottom,” said European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in her annual State of the Union address to the European Parliament on Sept 13.

She was referring to China’s subsidies for electric vehicles (EVs) which, she claimed, are “distorting” the car market of the European Union. She announced an investigation into China’s subsidy regime, which could lead to higher tariffs on the EU’s imports of Chinese EVs.