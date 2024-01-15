Canals are not even the world’s biggest shipping choke points

When traffic through the Suez Canal ground to a halt in 2021, the extraordinary cost and disruptions to global commerce seemed overwhelming. But 8,000km from the canals of Suez and Panama lie even more important shipping lanes, choke points that could cripple global trade should any disaster befall them.

More than a quarter of goods transport passes through the Malacca Strait, a 40km-wide stretch of water that separates Indonesia to the south-west from Singapore and Malaysia to the north-east. By value, the 27.9 per cent of merchandise sent around the world that traverses this body of water far exceeds the 16.6 per cent that moves along the Suez Canal in Egypt, according to research by Professor Lincoln Pratson at Duke University’s Nicholas School of the Environment.