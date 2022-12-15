Canada really wants to be the US’ deputy sheriff in Asia

Mr Justin Trudeau typically prepares well for summits, right down to the handshake.

In February 2017, aware that Mr Donald Trump has a habit of pulling you towards him while he grabs your right hand, thus making you look like you are falling over him, the well-muscled Canadian Prime Minister used his left hand to grasp then US President Trump’s right shoulder during the handshake, arresting the tug of the world’s most powerful leader. It was reported later that this feint won him praise from French President Emmanuel Macron, who tried to emulate it himself with Mr Trump.