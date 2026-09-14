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Can you soundproof your home against a noisy neighbour?

A cocktail of preventive design, clear norms, and a touch of realism may be the true keys to tackling noise disputes.

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Noise accounted for 85 per cent of the 299 Community Disputes Resolution Tribunals claims filed between April 2025 and July 2026.

Noise accounted for 85 per cent of the 299 Community Disputes Resolution Tribunals claims filed between April 2025 and July 2026.

ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

Samuel Chng and Immanuel Koh

When neighbourly noise across the hallway becomes unbearable, the default advice seems commonsensical at first: close the doors and windows. But in Singapore’s tropical climate, doing so can leave a home warmer and more dependent on air conditioning. Keep these open for natural ventilation, however, and sporadic noise from traffic, construction and neighbourhood activity come back in.

To make matters worse, some of the more distressing or persistent noise doesn’t come through the windows at all. Footsteps, moving furniture and dropped objects from above or below can travel between floors through the building structure. Closing the door does nothing to shut out the noise.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.