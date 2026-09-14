Can you soundproof your home against a noisy neighbour?

When neighbourly noise across the hallway becomes unbearable, the default advice seems commonsensical at first: close the doors and windows. But in Singapore’s tropical climate, doing so can leave a home warmer and more dependent on air conditioning. Keep these open for natural ventilation, however, and sporadic noise from traffic, construction and neighbourhood activity come back in.

To make matters worse, some of the more distressing or persistent noise doesn’t come through the windows at all. Footsteps, moving furniture and dropped objects from above or below can travel between floors through the building structure. Closing the door does nothing to shut out the noise.