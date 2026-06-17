Can you keep a trade secret?

He didn’t go to sample the Dolcetto d’Alba, I’m fairly sure of that. John Lombe’s mission was industrial espionage. He travelled to Piedmont with the goal of learning the Piedmontese art of spinning silk into strong yarn.

Nobody was likely to teach him – that would have been illegal – so instead he waited until everyone was asleep, and sketched diagrams of the spinning machines by candlelight. In 1717, Lombe brought them back to Derby in England and there, by the fast-flowing Derwent, he and his half-brother, Thomas, built the first large factory in the world.

Lombe himself did not live to enjoy the fruits of his entrepreneurship: He died suddenly at the age of 29. Rumour has it that the Piedmontese sent an “artful woman” to the English Midlands to assassinate him. Whether or not that is true, the protection of trade secrets has long been a game with high stakes.

The Venetian island of Murano is famous for its glass and, given its location at a slight remove from La Serenissima, it is sometimes described as the first industrial park. One explanation for the wholesale removal of glassmaking from Venice to Murano in 1291 is it reduced the risk that the furnaces would start a fire, but it may also have been to exert more control over the secrets of glassmaking.

Glass masters of Murano had many of the privileges of Venetian nobility, but were not allowed to leave Venice without permission, and to share the secrets of Murano glass with a foreign power would be to invite the death penalty. Needless to say, the secrets did not last for ever. France’s Minister of Finance, Jean-Baptiste Colbert, was among those who enticed Venetian masters to share them, and by the late 1600s, the best French glass was thought to rival that of Venice.

The death penalty no longer applies to those who reveal trade secrets. They may, however, come to wish they were dead. In one notorious case in 1962, a chemical engineer named Donald Wohlgemuth announced his intention to quit the BF Goodrich Company to accept a job at a competitor, the International Latex Corp. In another, bakery executive Chris Botticella resigned from Grupo Bimbo in 2010 to join Hostess Brands. In both cases, the jilted employers sued, alleging the likelihood that trade secrets would be revealed, causing irreparable harm.

The trade secrets in question? For Goodrich, some of the more arcane techniques involved in making spacesuits for Nasa. For Bimbo, various confidential documents were alleged to be involved, but the spotlight fell on the baking process necessary to produce the celebrated “nooks and crannies” of their brand Thomas’ English Muffins. After a gruelling legal process, Wohlgemuth eventually started work at Latex. Just because he had the opportunity to spill trade secrets, after all, does not mean that he would do so.

The vivid parallel cited in the case was that an employee with secrets was like a dog with teeth – there can be no presumption that the dog is dangerous until it uses them. Every dog has one free bite. But if Wohlgemuth was chastened, Botticella was distraught. Faced with the prospect of drawn-out legal hearings, Hostess Brands told The New York Times “we have to move on” and withdrew the offer.

Botticella lost both jobs – and the prospect of employment elsewhere in the industry – and he later told the Revisionist History podcast: “You will never understand the impact that this had on my personal and professional life.” It could have been even worse.

In 2016, the engineer Anthony Levandowski left Waymo (Google’s self-driving car unit, which he helped to create) to set up a self-driving start-up. It was swiftly acquired by Uber, and soon after, Levandowski was accused of stealing Waymo’s trade secrets. Levandowski was given an 18-month prison sentence. Uber agreed to pay a settlement worth almost a quarter of a billion dollars.

These cases have more nooks and crannies than a Thomas’ English Muffin. Did Goodrich really have such a technological lead in spacesuit design? Did Grupo Bimbo actually have a superior product, or were they killing two birds with one stone by making it hard for their employees to join a competitor while burnishing their questionable claims to have something special? (I have never sampled a Thomas’ English Muffin but strongly suspect that no matter how pleasant it may be when toasted and well-buttered, no mass-produced bread is likely to be unique.)

Not that trade secrets are meaningless. One recent study by Albrecht Glitz and Erik Meyersson looked at cold war industrial espionage in the 1970s and 1980s. Glitz and Meyersson concluded that East German informants managed to divulge enough useful information to bring East Germany’s productivity measurably closer to that of West Germany. Tellingly, these efforts were most successful in East German sectors that were already performing tolerably well. (Had Botticella taken the secrets of the ideal muffin to Uber, and Levandowski brought the lidar (light detection and ranging) plans to Hostess Brands, it seems likely that the ideas would have fallen on barren ground.)

The spilling of trade secrets, then, will sometimes meaningfully harm the company which loses the secret, and benefit the competitors that acquire it. But as always with intellectual property, there is a balance: too little protection for ideas, and nobody will invest in the know-how to build a self-driving car or bake a perfect muffin; too much protection is a recipe for monopoly power and stifled creativity.

There is a good case for protecting expensive ideas – such as the design of a plane or the formula of a pharmaceutical compound – for a limited period. But that should not be allowed to be an excuse for effectively shackling employees. And whatever the legal merits of the Botticella case, it is hard to see a public policy justification for defending a muffin recipe that Grupo Bimbo boasts is 146 years old.

Fortunately, most trade secrets don’t last. A 1985 study by the economist Edwin Mansfield surveyed 100 US firms, asking how quickly competitors tended to find out detailed information about confidential new products and processes. The answer, Mansfield found, was about a year for products, and about 15 months for more detailed process information.

Some secrets – particularly in chemistry and glassmaking – lasted longer, but in general, secrets leaked quickly. Is that a problem? If the technology itself is harmful, perhaps. But from silk to spacesuits to self-driving cars, we should presume that workers will travel, and that even if they cannot copy blueprints or the details of algorithms, they can be expected to take good ideas with them. Silicon Valley itself was built on such movement. The world is generally better off if good ideas do not take too long to spread. FINANCIAL TIMES