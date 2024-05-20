Can Nvidia be dethroned? Meet the start-ups vying for its crown

“He who controls the GPUs, controls the universe.” This spin on a famous line from Dune, a science-fiction classic, is commonly heard these days. Access to GPUs, and in particular, those made by Nvidia, the leading supplier, is vital for any company that wants to be taken seriously in artificial intelligence (AI).

Analysts talk of companies being “GPU-rich” or “GPU-poor”, depending on how many of the chips they have. Tech bosses boast of their giant stockpiles. Nvidia’s dominance has driven its market value to more than US$2 trillion (S$2.7 trillion). In its latest results, due on May 22, it is expected to announce year-on-year revenue growth of more than 200 per cent.