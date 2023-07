JAKARTA – In the thick jungles of East Kalimantan, on Indonesia’s half of Borneo island, the country’s new capital city is currently being built from scratch.

Sumbu Kebangsaan, or National Axis, a towering pillar located in a plaza that will eventually link up with the future presidential palace, a mangrove ecopark, and a science and tech park, has risen. So have several roads, a dam and clean water processing facilities.