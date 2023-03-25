Can India’s soft power build on Naatu Naatu’s success?

KOLKATA – In February, South Korean diplomats in New Delhi winged their way into Indian hearts, dancing to the infectious rhythm of the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu. This week, staff from the German embassy followed suit, with a flash mob performance set to the same thumping song in an old and picturesque part of the city.

Many in India are now wondering which diplomatic mission will join in next in this Naatu Naatu mania that has swept the globe, renewing international focus on Indian films and music as well as the soft power that it generates for the country.