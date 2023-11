What do high-penetration facial creams, stain-repellent T-shirts, self-cleaning kitchen counters and fast-acting chemotherapy drugs have in common? Deep tech and, to be precise, nanotechnology.

Although pedestrianised today by the widespread use of nanoparticles in commercial products, nanotechnology entered mainstream consciousness only in the early 2000s. It was by no means a new kid on the block but traces its roots to ancient civilisations that experimented with microparticles.