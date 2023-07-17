Cambodia should spearhead the push against cluster bombs

Weapons of war are, by design, meant to kill and maim people. Their use is, therefore, always highly controversial. But some types of weapons are more controversial than others, including landmines, booby traps, napalm, flamethrowers and, most of all, chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) weapons.

Among the most controversial non-CBRN weapons are cluster munitions, explosive devices which scatter hundreds of smaller submunitions (called bomblets) over a small area to kill enemy personnel and destroy their vehicles.