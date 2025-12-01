ByteDance’s TikTok playbook is winning consumer AI

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

In the global battle for AI consumers, the winning app won’t necessarily be the “smartest”, but the stickiest.

Bytedance is now targeting the artificial intelligence consumer market using the TikTok formula for user engagement.

ByteDance is best known abroad as the embattled parent of TikTok. At home, though, it has quietly seized the crown for China’s top consumer artificial intelligence (AI) app while bucking all the trends – a feat that offers lessons in the global tech race.

While generative AI is still attempting to prove its value and productivity benefits to enterprises, people worldwide have already embraced it for everything from information gathering to entertainment.