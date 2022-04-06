By Invitation

Realism, rules and empathy all matter in a turbulent world

While rational self-interest is a key driver in any country’s foreign policy, it would be a mistake to frame it too narrowly or to neglect international law and ethical principles.

The Straits Times
A woman waits for news of a relative at a government building destroyed by bombing in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, last month. PHOTO: REUTERS
The war between Russia and Ukraine has drawn a range of responses from governments and citizens around the world. Many have expressed outrage at Russia for its flagrant violation of international law and the growing humanitarian fallout from the invasion. Conversely, among those inclined towards a "realist" interpretation of global affairs, some pin blame for the war on the expansion of Nato to Russia's doorstep.

Realpolitik is a given in an inherently anarchic world; it would be naive to assume that states are guided by anything beyond self-interest. However, it is in the enlightened self-interest of all nations to uphold and reinforce international law and humanitarian principles as the foundation for a more stable and harmonious world order.

