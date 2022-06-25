Can Asean change the narrative in the Indo-Pacific?

The Indo-Pacific is heading towards troubled waters as tensions between the United States and China reach new heights. And while the exchange of harsh words increases, the two powers are also building their presence and strengths on the ground, and in the waters.

Someone has got to change the narrative before this rivalry moves beyond simply war of words. Lest we forget, the war in Ukraine was preceded by escalating tensions between the US and its allies in Nato on the one hand, and Russia on the other, over questions of protecting national security and borders.