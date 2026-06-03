BYD is losing its spark

In the first two months of 2026, Geely ended BYD’s run of more than three years as China’s leading EV seller, though BYD has since reclaimed top spot.

For years, visitors to the Shenzhen headquarters of BYD, the world’s largest maker of electric vehicles (EVs), have been treated to an explosive safety demonstration. As they peer into a chamber made with thick protective glass, a drill bores into a conventional EV battery, which erupts into flames. Then one of BYD’s signature “blade” batteries is similarly pierced – without the subsequent blast.

BYD was built around batteries. And its founder, Wang Chuanfu, created his car empire using the same rigid vertical integration that made it successful. That entails everything from running its own lithium-processing plants to training its own artificial intelligence models. On May 28, Wang unveiled a semiconductor, designed in-house, that he claimed was the world’s most powerful for self-driving.

With far fewer middlemen to deal with, BYD has managed to control costs even as they have surged for others, turning out ultra-cheap, high-quality models such as the Seagull, a compact EV that sells in China for around US$10,000 (S$12,800). Vertical integration is also credited with speeding up innovation, as engineers from different divisions collaborate on common problems.

When supply bottlenecks have held rivals back, BYD has been able to step on the accelerator. It churns out new models faster than most, with several brands at different price points, some with captivating, quirky add-ons. Models from its luxury Yangwang brand can float in water or jump over potholes. One from Denza, another upmarket marque, can “crabwalk” sideways into parking spots. (It uses the brand BYD for its mass-market range.)

The company’s strategy has served it well. Revenue has increased tenfold in the past decade, to US$116 billion in 2025. That year, it sold more cars than Elon Musk’s Tesla. Wang is thought to be worth around US$25 billion.

But the model is showing signs of weakness. Operating profit fell for the first time in four years in 2025. In April, sales fell, year on year, for the eighth month running. In the first two months of 2026, Geely ended BYD’s run of more than three years as China’s leading EV seller, though BYD has since reclaimed top spot.

China’s EV industry as a whole has been battered by a ferocious price war that has crushed margins.

Yet BYD is also starting to look out of place as the market focuses far more on software and entertainment. Young would-be customers often inspect the large entertainment display panels on the dashboard before anything else. Several challengers, such as Xpeng and Li Auto, were founded by internet bosses.

Other carmakers have been forging partnerships with tech firms. Volkswagen has bought system know-how from Xpeng. A division of Huawei, a Chinese tech giant, is selling software and entertainment systems to no fewer than five carmakers. It has helped JAC, a stodgy state-owned firm, launch a luxury EV brand called Maextro that sells for more than US$100,000. Geely has been inking deals left and right, for instance, with StepFun, an AI start-up, for autonomous driving and with iFlytek, another AI business, for voice recognition. In September, it launched a computing platform for AI models with ThunderSoft , a Chinese software developer.

By contrast, BYD is keeping things in-house. Max Zhang, a member of the team developing its autonomous driving system, points out that other carmakers are at the whim of their third-party suppliers for upgrades. Keeping that control is still the most important thing for BYD, he says.

But autonomous driving is one area where the risks of BYD’s vertical integration have become clear. Missteps are more difficult to correct. BYD has been quick to deploy its system in several models, including cheaper ones, even before the technology was mature. This has drawn rare direct criticism from competitors. Yu Chengdong, a Huawei executive, has said that “so-called ‘good enough’ and ‘safe’ intelligent driving are two completely different levels”.

Such remarks may explain why Wang said on May 28 that BYD would be the world’s first company to cover losses from autonomous-driving accidents. Visitors to its headquarters in 2026 are treated to a new demonstration: a sporty model spins donuts in the carpark while the driver takes his hands off the wheel.

BYD still hopes its batteries will set it apart. Its latest charging technology gets its EVs near to capacity in around 10 minutes. An installation at its headquarters freezes an EV at -30 deg C to show off its resilience. Although competitors such as CATL, the world’s biggest batterymaker , are reproducing many of its achievements, BYD believes it can stay one step ahead. Even so, it is getting ever harder to maintain an advantage from batteries alone. © 2026 THE ECONOMIST NEWSPAPER LIMITED. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.