SINGAPORE - The perfume cost $300. But if I used the buy now pay later (BNPL) app, the promoter said, it could be mine for $100 a month split across three months. No interest. No hidden cost.

Waiting in line at the cashier's counter at a cosmetics outlet last weekend, I was sorely tempted to take up the offer, but ultimately decided to forgo it, unwilling to get caught up in another BNPL payment cycle just yet.