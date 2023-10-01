Burial and bomb relic sites oddly make me feel at home

I find bomb relic and burial sites in Singapore to be an oddly comforting anchor to my country. With a lot of my time spent staring at things on a screen for work and play, I get a prickling of interest and a tingling of emotion when objects from the past like a tombstone or tool survive until today to give me a tangible connection to old Singapore.

The recent Upper Bukit Timah bomb disposal incident reminded me that some years ago, a projectile believed to be a war relic was discovered at a construction site a few hundred metres from where I lived.