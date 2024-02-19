Budget 2024: Fresh set of keys could get young couples started earlier on married life and parenthood

The Parenthood Provisional Housing Scheme enhancement is a promising move in that direction but more can be done to help couples cross this chasm.

Tan Poh Lin

The enhancement tackles a longstanding concern from young couples of starting a family before having a roof over their head. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
Feb 19, 2024, 01:47 PM
Published
Feb 19, 2024, 01:35 PM
During his Budget speech on Feb 16, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong announced that young families waiting for their BTO keys will soon receive up to a year of financial assistance for renting an HDB flat from the open market.

The enhancement to the existing Parenthood Provisional Housing Scheme (PPHS), which provides subsidised HDB rental flats to families with urgent housing needs, means that more young couples can now confidently expect to secure a temporary home amid high application rates.

