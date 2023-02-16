Budget 2023: Making it easier to bring up baby

Family-friendly measures help to level the playing field and build inclusivity

Lee Su Shyan
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
Taking care of the nation’s young ones matters not only to parents and children, but also to every Singaporean regardless of age. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Updated
February 16, 2023 at 11:10 AM
Published
February 16, 2023 at 5:00 AM
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Few countries devote as much of their resources as Singapore to building up younger generations over the long term. The latest family-friendly measures in Budget 2023 are welcome steps in further making Singapore a well-suited place in which to bring up children for the rapidly changing era the world has entered.

There is a bigger Baby Bonus, for starters, and added funds in the Child Development Account. There is also more tax relief for lower-income working mothers. Adding to the bundle of baby joy is the doubling of paid paternity leave to four weeks, depending on employers, and the scaling-up of KidStart, which provides support for pregnant mothers and young children in lower-income families.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top