Global Affairs

Britain’s never-ending divorce from Europe

Six years on and amid growing signs of the economic pain, Brexit remains a contentious issue in British politics and in the country’s relations with the EU.

Jonathan Eyal
Global Affairs Correspondent
Six years on, Brexit remains a contentious issue in British politics and in the country’s relations with the EU. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
1 min ago
Are you a British pensioner, bored sitting at home? You can come out of retirement and enrol in a new apprenticeship scheme that guarantees a job with Halfords, Britain’s largest retailer of car and cycling products.

Are you employed in the meat trade in the Philippines and dreaming of better pay? If you don’t mind the winter weather, an all-expenses paid 10,000km trip to Britain is available. You can work as a butcher for one of the country’s biggest meat processors, ensuring that McDonald’s gets all the burgers it needs in the run-up to the Christmas festivities.

