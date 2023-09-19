Britain’s failed dialogue with China

A recent security crisis sparked by accusations of Chinese spying shows that the UK still struggles to set a clear path in its relationship with China.

Jonathan Eyal
Global Affairs Correspondent
Britain’s latest reds-under-the-bed panic represents a continuing failure to forge a coherent and more predictable relationship with China. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The Palace of Westminster, that Gothic pile on the banks of London’s Thames River serving as the seat of the British Parliament, has experienced almost everything: plots to blow up a king, the murder of a prime minister, as well as being a venue of choice for gambling, and every possible – as well as quite a few improbable – sex scandals. Still, the Parliament faces a novel experience: a spy story.

It’s not Agatha Christie’s Miss Marple or Ian Fleming’s James Bond; the current plot is thin, consisting of a junior parliamentary researcher arrested on suspicion of spying for China. The young man denies all accusations and, almost half a year after his initial arrest, is yet to be formally charged.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top