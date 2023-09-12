Bric by Bric, the building of a new ‘home’ for the Global South

The best example of a shift in the international order is not the outbreak of an improbable war in the heartland of Europe, but the rapid expansion of Brics from a clutch of five nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) in 2010 to a grouping of 11 in August 2023. This is despite the fact that one of its members, Russia, is involved in that war.

The inclusion of six more countries – Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) – means that Brics has more than doubled in size in just over a decade, outstripping the pace of growth of any other international grouping.