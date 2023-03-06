Breaking up is hard to do: US-China trade and investment grow despite tensions

The talk is of decoupling, but the figures and expansion plans by McDonald’s, Starbucks and Ralph Lauren tell a different story.

Yuhan Zhang

Over the past few years, great power competition between the United States and China has intensified. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
39 sec ago
Published
1 min ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Since 2018, the United States has been responding to China’s meteoric economic rise and its own relative decline with a slew of protectionist policies, such as subsidies, at-the-border and behind-the-border trade barriers, and foreign investment restrictions. These policies have naturally elicited retaliations from the Chinese government. As a result, over the past few years, great-power competition between the United States and China has intensified.

However, despite this intensification in competition and increase in trade protectionism, bilateral trade and investment have not diminished. What explains this contradictory phenomenon?

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top