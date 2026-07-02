Brazilians are going gaga for Chinese brands

Fernanda Lima and Rodrigo Hilbert are known as “Brazil’s favourite couple”. She is an attractive television presenter. He is a handsome handyman who hosts home improvement and cooking shows. Their twin boys are models.

And now the whole family are brand ambassadors for Geely, a Chinese maker of electric vehicles. “A beautiful family like that has real influence here in Brazil,” grins Chen Jianjun of Renault Geely, the firm’s Brazilian wing. “We arrived in Brazil only last year, so we have to hurry up with the marketing.”