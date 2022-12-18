‘Bossism’: Why Silicon Valley CEOs are rooting for Elon Musk

Many of his elite fans admire him for ruling Twitter with an iron fist and making the kinds of moves that tech executives have resisted for fear of alienating workers.

Kevin Roose

In recent weeks, many tech executives, founders and investors have expressed their admiration for Mr Elon Musk. PHOTO: NYTIMES
It may seem obvious, to most people outside Silicon Valley, that entrepreneur Elon Musk’s ownership of Twitter has been an unmitigated disaster.

In less than two months since taking over, he has fired more than half of Twitter’s staff, scared away many of its major advertisers, made (and unmade) a series of ill-advised changes to its verification program, angered regulators and politicians with erratic and offensive tweets, declared a short-lived war on Apple, greenlit a bizarre “Twitter Files” expose, stopped paying rent on Twitter’s offices, and falsely accused the company’s former head of trust and safety of supporting paedophilia. His personal fortune has shrunk by billions of dollars, and he was booed at a Dave Chappelle show.

