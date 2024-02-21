Boosting mental health calls for a whole-of-society effort

The National Mental Health and Well-Being Strategy, which was the subject of debate in Parliament earlier in February, is a milestone in public healthcare that will have benefits that go far beyond improving mental health itself.

Most obviously, it will address the demand for mental health care, which has been rising, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic. It will also lead to lower incidence of other conditions that are linked to mental illnesses such as heart disease, diabetes, drug abuse and alcoholism, resulting in health expenditures being lower than what they would be in the absence of more mental health support.