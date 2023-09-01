Birth trauma is a growing problem, yet few people understand it

The past few years have seen more attention being paid to maternal mental health.

Many people are now aware of conditions such as postnatal depression, which affects one in seven mothers. But less is known about postnatal post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), also known as birth trauma – a severe mental health condition caused by the birth experience.

It’s characterised by flashbacks, nightmares, depression and anxiety.

Up to 45 per cent of women find some aspect of giving birth traumatic. But approximately one in 25 women who give birth develops postnatal PTSD.

Despite how common the condition is, many women – and even healthcare practitioners – are unaware of it. In fact, signs of birth trauma are sometimes mistaken for postnatal depression.

Even as a mental health researcher, I didn’t hear about the condition until 2018, thanks to a research project featuring the stories of women who had overcome birth trauma.

I did not imagine that four years later, I would be traumatised by my own birth experience.

By sharing my story, I hope to bring greater awareness to postnatal PTSD and help more women get the care they need.

Traumatic birth



Birth trauma is typically triggered by the fear that you or your baby will die.

Many factors increase the risk of experiencing birth trauma – including long and painful deliveries requiring medical intervention (such as induced labour, an unplanned caesarean operation and deliveries using forceps).

Birth trauma can also happen after delivery. Needing treatment for heavy bleeding, your baby needing medical treatment and, understandably, experiencing a stillbirth, all increase risk of birth trauma.

Poor care is another factor, with research showing that not being looked after properly, not being listened to, not being informed about your care and being treated without compassion and dignity can all lead to birth trauma.

I experienced many of these factors during the birth of my own child.

While everything began as expected, my labour progressed slowly. After three days of labour, I was finally given an induction drip.