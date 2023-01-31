Biodegradable plastics may end up doing more harm than good

The green credentials of bioplastics are making consumers complacent; the way they break down is a risk to the environment.

David Fickling

Updated
30 min ago
Published
30 min ago
For those guilt-ridden about the environmental damage caused by everyday consumer purchases, there are myriad paths toward forgiveness. Stick your bottles, cans and Amazon cartons into the recycling box. Buy the organic cold brew that is made with 100 per cent renewable power. Minimise the carbon from your ski holiday flight with Peruvian rainforest offsets.

Then there is biodegradable plastics. It is hard to cut polymers from your life when boxed blueberries are so temptingly cheap and so healthy — but perhaps we can at least mitigate the effects if we buy them in a box that will turn into compost?

