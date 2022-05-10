Bill Gates explains how to prevent the next pandemic

His proposals for nipping infections in the bud are worth exploring.

The Economist
A healthcare worker administering a Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in San Francisco. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Updated
Published
40 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

First, the climate. Next, plagues. Bill Gates's career switch from entrepreneur and philanthropist to crusading author is developing nicely. It is just over a year since he published How To Avoid A Climate Disaster. Now he sets out to explain How To Prevent The Next Pandemic.

Both books consider what might be described as human-created natural disasters. Some disasters - hurricanes, earthquakes, tsunamis - are purely natural. The best people can do when dealing with these is to anticipate them through things like warning systems, planning codes and reinforced buildings. Others, such as war, have human causes. They may sometimes have a natural trigger, such as a drought that sets populations on the move. But human beings inflict the damage.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top