The headlines rolled in. Phones buzzed incessantly, as if to applause. Clips of Michelle Yeoh’s and Ke Huy Quan’s acceptance speeches inundated social media. Their Oscar wins last Sunday set off everything, everywhere, all at once.

As Yeoh became the first Asian to win Best Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once, and her co-star Ke won Best Supporting Actor, their heartfelt speeches clearly resonated with Asians and diasporic people across the globe.