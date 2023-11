Expectations are rising about a meeting between United States President Joe Biden and China’s leader Xi Jinping in mid-November.

“We’re aiming to have a constructive conversation, meeting between the leaders in San Francisco in November,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said recently of the long-awaited talks. The plan is for it to take place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit, scheduled to run from Nov 11 to 17.