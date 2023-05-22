Biden’s damaging Pacific no-shows

SYDNEY – When Mr Joe Biden cancelled his plan to travel to the Pacific nation of Papua New Guinea (PNG) last Monday, it was not merely a terrible disappointment for a country that has long awaited its first visit by a United States president. The decision has also delivered a blow to Washington’s bid to compete with Beijing in an intense battle for influence across the Pacific.

For months, PNG had been preparing to welcome Mr Biden. In anticipation, the PNG government had declared a public holiday across the capital on Monday – even though Mr Biden was due to visit for only three hours – and imposed a week-long liquor ban. When Mr Biden’s advance security team flew in early last week, it made front-page news.