Biden’s damaging Pacific no-shows

In the contest with China for regional influence, the cancellation of visits to Papua New Guinea and Australia threatens to halt recent shifts in Washington’s favour.

Jonathan Pearlman
For The Straits Times
The cancellation has dealt a significant setback to efforts by Washington to try to improve its standing in the Pacific and to counter China’s growing reach in the region. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SYDNEY – When Mr Joe Biden cancelled his plan to travel to the Pacific nation of Papua New Guinea (PNG) last Monday, it was not merely a terrible disappointment for a country that has long awaited its first visit by a United States president. The decision has also delivered a blow to Washington’s bid to compete with Beijing in an intense battle for influence across the Pacific.

For months, PNG had been preparing to welcome Mr Biden. In anticipation, the PNG government had declared a public holiday across the capital on Monday – even though Mr Biden was due to visit for only three hours – and imposed a week-long liquor ban. When Mr Biden’s advance security team flew in early last week, it made front-page news.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top