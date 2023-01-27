Biden has the edge on Xi; it’s time to talk

Chinese leaders appear eager for Mr Antony Blinken’s forthcoming visit to Beijing – the first by a US Secretary of State in 4½ years – to be a success. That is largely because they face steep challenges: a massive wave of Covid-19 deaths, a faltering economy, a shrinking and ageing society, and widening suspicion and hostility abroad. They could use the breathing room that a reset in relations with the US might offer.

US President Joe Biden has just as much reason to seek a rapprochement, though – not out of weakness, as his Republican critics are sure to howl, but because his policies are working.