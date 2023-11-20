Biden and Xi talk past each other in San Francisco

The agreements from their recent summit cover important issues, but their ultimate significance is questionable.

Denny Roy
The talks also gave both leaders a chance to bolster their statesmanship credentials for their respective home audiences. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
55 sec ago
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The much anticipated face-to-face meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping finally took place at a grand villa outside San Francisco on Nov 15. After four hours of talks, both leaders emerged with news of a clutch of token bilateral agreements, including resumption of military-to-military communications and anti-narcotics cooperation.

That Mr Biden and Mr Xi met at all was a source of relief to many, given the wider implications of increasingly acrimonious United States-China ties. The talks also gave both leaders a chance to bolster their statesmanship credentials for their respective home audiences. But on the big geopolitical issues, Mr Biden and Mr Xi mostly talked past each other, leaving US-China relations in a state of vulnerability to a deeper crisis.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top