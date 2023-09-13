Beyond money: Why financial incentives alone aren’t encouraging more births

It’s all in the head. Research shows that people in societies like Singapore compare themselves with others amid intense status competition and put off having children because they fear they are lagging behind.

Experts have observed people prioritising careers and wealth over having children to maintain a middle-class lifestyle. PHOTO: ST FILE

Amy Lim

Updated
36 sec ago
Published
17 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Singapore’s birth rate recently reached a record low, having fallen from 1.12 in 2021 to a mere 1.05 last year. Figures were equally disconcerting in South Korea and Japan, which recorded birth rates of 0.78 and 1.20 respectively in 2022. Paradoxically, all three are developed and economically affluent countries with an abundance of resources that can potentially be spent on raising children.

Yet, despite continued efforts to boost birth rates – including the use of financial incentives such as cash bonuses and paid parental leave – the figures continue to fall in these countries. This begs the question: Can financial incentives alone effectively boost birth rates?

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top