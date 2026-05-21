Beyond bromance: Xi-Putin summit a nod to China’s superpower status

Russia is happy to play junior partner partly because it needs this relationship but also because it accepts the new world order.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping posing for photos before a tea ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on May 20.

Ahead of his trip to China, Mr Vladimir Putin delivered a video address setting the tone for his visit, describing Russia-China relations as having “reached a truly unprecedented level”. Once he got there, the Russian president, who is usually polite and matter-of-fact, turned untypically lyrical.

“Not seeing you for one day feels like being apart for three autumns,” he told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in his speech, borrowing a Chinese proverb to emphasise his point about close bilateral ties which have seen the two meet more than 40 times as leaders of their respective nations.

For years, Western diplomats and analysts consistently underestimated the depth and breadth of the emerging Sino-Russian compact, choosing instead to focus on potential points of discord or seeing only a forced bonhomie in the Putin-Xi friendship.

The ‘no-limits’ partnership announced by the two in Beijing just before Mr Putin invaded Ukraine in early 2022? Oh, we are fairly certain that Mr Putin didn’t discuss his military plans with Mr Xi, and the Chinese were just as surprised by his actions as anyone else.

The massive joint military exercises Russia and China had started conducting in the Russian Far East? Oh, that’s a demonstration intended to convey to Beijing as much as anyone else about Russian military capability.

This week’s Beijing visit by the Russian president and the reception accorded to him should have put paid to the Pollyannas monitoring that relationship from the Western side. Yet, most commentary about the visit has focused on the timing – that Mr Xi met Mr Putin shortly after seeing off US President Donald Trump. And that the much-speculated upon deal involving the Power of Siberia 2 energy pipeline from Russia to China was not formally announced.

Both miss the point. The Russian visit was planned in February, so its bookending to the American trip to Beijing was mere coincidence -- it was, after all, Mr Trump who had asked to delay his arrival. As for the pipeline, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian media on Wednesday that while the two sides had reached a “basic understanding” -- including on the route and how it will be built -- there was no “clear timeline”, and “there are still some details to be worked out”.

No surprise there. Beijing likely wants to preserve the recent diplomatic gains it has made on the US front, especially if Mr Trump heeds Mr Xi’s warnings on arming Taiwan. The Chinese president also would like to see how his planned September trip to the US goes.

He can afford to be patient. After all, he holds most of the cards; the Russians are desperate to sell him energy via Power of Siberia 2 and the US is specially wary that if Moscow and Beijing agree on yuan-based pricing for the deal, as seems likely, it would be the largest single non-dollar energy contract in history by annual volume. That is bound to alarm Mr Trump, who has railed no end at countries seeking to de-dollarise.

Converging worldview

Those who are not willfully blind will see that Russia-China ties no longer should be treated as any ordinary relationship. As early as a decade ago, at the 2016 Shangri La Dialogue, Russian deputy defence minister Anatoly Antonov openly spoke about their converging world views. And things have only progressed since; Russian ambiguity on Taiwan ended in 2021 when Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow considered the island a part of Chinese territory. In turn, Mr Wang expressed firm support for Russia’s intervention that year in Kazakhstan’s internal conflict.

The two have conducted some 120 joint military wargames since 2012. Last year’s Joint Sea Exercises in the Sea of Japan were some of the most extensive ever, focusing on interoperability and coordination in multiple domains. Indeed, Japan’s defence ministry warned in July 2025 that this growing security cooperation posed serious security concerns.

The two have even coordinated military flights over the Arctic, a region emerging as the latest centre of geopolitical contest and one where China, which labels itself a ‘near Arctic state’, needs Moscow’s support to gain a foothold -- something Moscow is happy to yield.

Meanwhile, years of western sanctions have pushed Moscow into deeper trade engagement with Beijing. Tech giant Huawei, which was sanctioned by the US and also forced out of UK 5G networks following a review by the British government, has capitalised on the lack of Western companies to become a key pillar of Russia’s telecommunications industry. Chinese EVs moved in to capture Russian markets after American and European carmakers pulled out. A fifth of the refrigerators sold in Russia are made by the Chinese company Haier.

And now you only need to look at the joint statement from the recent summit to see how much the worldviews have converged since Mr Antonov flagged it back in 2016 -- the US painted as an unfair global hegemon whose actions “pose a direct security threat to China and Russia”, the stated determination to “strengthen coordination and cooperation to deal with the so-called ‘dual containment’ policy of the United States,” and on Ukraine, that a fair security structure must take the “legitimate security interests and concerns of all countries into account”, which is a parroting of the Russian position.

China and Russia may well be an ageing couple lying in the same bed with different dreams, as Mr Claus Soong of the Mercator Institute for China Studies put it so trenchantly in a recent interview. But the point is that regardless of whatever may be their individual dreams, both are staring in the same direction.

China’s growing heft

Beyond the joint statement, and the atmospherics of entertaining a trusted friend, the Xi-Putin summit underscored a few current and emerging realities.

First, Moscow’s greatest success abroad has been that in a very troubled world the stable Sino-Russian frontier -- touted as one of the longest land borders in the world -- has been of immeasurable strategic benefit to it.

Mr Putin deserves much credit for this. While he has held power for about twice as many years as his Chinese counterpart he has never allowed this sense of seniority to creep into his interactions with Mr Xi, staying respectful and without any of the impatience he has shown to some other world leaders, including France’s Emmanuel Macron. He and Mr Xi have established a comfort level where they could even banter about living to 150 years, using advances in medical science.

Indeed, the calm border is not something that advantages Moscow alone. China takes equal strategic comfort from having a peaceful Russian frontier to keep Europe at bay, helping it to focus on the challenges on its eastern and southern flanks, and in the Himalayas.

Second, it is increasingly obvious that global diplomacy these days really boils down to the dealings between the US and China. The rest of the world, Mr Putin’s Russia included, are essentially price takers, so to speak, with little say in what they are made to pay or in deciding the rules of the game.

And so we have the spectacle of the Russian leader manfully knuckling his head and playing junior partner to Mr Xi, who in turn is happy to stroke his sentiments by according him near-equal treatment to what he provided for Mr Trump.

Third, with the US mired in Iran, and Russia stalled in Europe, the geopolitical situation is overwhelmingly in China’s favour. Indeed, developments of recent years including the mess that America has descended into lately, including its frightening deficit levels, has given Beijing immense self-confidence. In the Ukraine War, for instance, it has played both sides, supplying critical drone parts to both contestants.

Russia is fully aware – the drones it has shot down have revealed China-made parts but Moscow has to grin and bear it. After all, China helped Russia rearm swiftly after the initial setbacks it suffered in Ukraine.

Fourth is that in West Asia, where the US and Russia traditionally shared influence and divided up security space, it is now accepted that they will need to make strategic room for China.

Moscow is willing and ready to accept this; the US has no choice but to get used to the idea, more so after Mr Trump’s pleadings with Mr Xi to use his influence on Iran to reopen the Straits of Hormuz.

And finally, Russia has come to terms with the thought that it will never have the same leverage in Washington as China does.

Mr Xi will travel to Washington in September, and be treated with kid gloves. Mr Putin can never expect the same treatment, never mind the hundreds of nukes he has at his command.

2026 will go down as the year the world order changed irrevocably. Now it is a matter of time for all concerned to accept the inevitability of the changed circumstances. Vis a vis Mr Xi, Mr Putin accepted those circumstances a while ago. Mr Trump just got the memo.