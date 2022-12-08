Beyond aviation, India has more to offer Singapore as engine of growth

Perhaps it was appropriate that the formal announcement of Singapore Airlines (SIA) taking a quarter stake in former Indian aviation titan Air India should have come just as the Singapore Armed Forces concluded its fortnight-long artillery exercise in that country.

Initiated in 2004, Exercise Agni Warrior 2022 featured live-firing that saw the SAF deploy its 155mm light howitzers and the Indians rolling out their own field howitzers. The SAF also does regular armoured and air force training in India, as well as maritime exercises with it.