Speaking of Asia

Beyond aviation, India has more to offer Singapore as engine of growth

The SIA-Tata deal highlights the unmatched access Singapore has to the vast Indian market, with more opportunities to be tapped in areas like infrastructure and education.

Ravi Velloor
Associate Editor
The SIA-Tata deal over Air India helps Singapore access the world’s fastest-growing aviation market. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
54 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Perhaps it was appropriate that the formal announcement of Singapore Airlines (SIA) taking a quarter stake in former Indian aviation titan Air India should have come just as the Singapore Armed Forces concluded its fortnight-long artillery exercise in that country.

Initiated in 2004, Exercise Agni Warrior 2022 featured live-firing that saw the SAF deploy its 155mm light howitzers and the Indians rolling out their own field howitzers. The SAF also does regular armoured and air force training in India, as well as maritime exercises with it. 

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top