Beware a wounded Russia: Why fears of escalation in Europe are rising

As Russia increasingly feels the pain of its Ukraine war and resorts to hybrid war against NATO members, the worry is that Putin will take matters further.

Europe’s leaders have plenty of reasons to be reassured by the outcome of the latest summit of NATO, their military alliance, held this week in the Turkish capital of Ankara.

True, US President Donald Trump arrived in Ankara complaining that he was “very upset with NATO”, reviving his claim on Greenland and dismissing some member-states such as Spain as “terrible partners”.

Yet strip away the usual Trump theatre and the summit delivered something no NATO gathering has managed since the transatlantic crisis began: a workable settlement of the burden-sharing quarrel that has poisoned relations between Washington and its European allies for a decade, and the outlines of an alliance in which American power remains anchored in Europe on terms both sides can sustain.

The deeper achievement lies in what NATO’s Secretary-General Mark Rutte calls NATO 3.0 – “an alliance that is less dependent on the United States, but in which the US remains firmly rooted”. Both sides walk away able to claim victory. Alliances are not cemented by warmth; they are cemented by interest.

Still, just as the continent seems to have regained its poise in dealing with Trump, Europe is facing a rapidly growing security menace from Russia. And, paradoxically, that is not because Russia is stronger, but precisely because Russia has never looked weaker.

Paying the price

For more than four years, Russia’s central bet has been that it could simply outlast everyone – Ukraine’s soldiers, Europe’s patience, America’s attention span – and succeed in occupying Ukraine.

That bet is now failing on both the battlefield and the balance sheet of Russia’s economy. The country is now a power grinding itself down for marginal gains.

Start with the arithmetic of the battlefield. According to the Institute for the Study of War, a US think-tank, Russian troops have managed to occupy a miserable 97 sq km of Ukrainian territory during the entire first half of 2026, at the horrific cost of nearly 39,500 Russian casualties in June alone.

Overall, Western estimates suggest that between 1.2 million and 1.4 million Russians were either killed, wounded or went missing since President Vladimir Putin ordered his full-scale invasion in February 2022.

The economic ledger is deteriorating in parallel. Russia’s economy officially contracted in the first quarter of 2026 – the first such contraction of the war – and the government has slashed its full-year growth forecast to 0.4 per cent.

The budget deficit is ballooning, while Russia’s National Wealth Fund – the war chest that has cushioned every recent Russian economic shock – has dwindled.

The government-aligned Centre for Macroeconomic Analysis has conceded that Russia now meets the formal criteria of a banking crisis because lending to the defence sector – much of it outside honest accounting – makes up nearly a quarter of all corporate loans. And even Russia’s one stroke of luck in 2026 – the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the oil-price spike from the Gulf war – offers limited help in stemming the broader crisis.

The bigger problem for Putin currently is that the war he started is now rebounding on Russia itself.

Ukraine is now producing enough drones to hit deep inside Russian territory. Ukrainian long-range drones are regularly striking oil terminals in Moscow and St Petersburg, and have already caused Russia’s worst fuel crisis in decades, leaving queues of motorists snaking from those Russian petrol stations still trading.

Meanwhile, panic is spreading among Russia’s middle-class families who fear that their sons – until now spared the horrors of war – will soon be conscripted and sent straight into the Ukraine meatgrinder. The war of attrition that Putin believed would work in his favour now runs in the opposite direction.

When ‘special military operation’ becomes full-scale war

The question for Western policymakers is no longer how to prevent a Russian victory in Ukraine. Instead, it is whether the NATO alliance that gathered in Ankara this week has the patience to watch Russia descend further into the morass it created.

For the exhaustion of Russia’s good options does not mean that military escalation is off the table. It merely means that escalation could come in areas where Russia believes that it still retains an advantage.

At first sight, it seems odd that a weakened Russia should seek to expand its confrontation with the rest of Europe; if the Russians cannot subdue Ukraine, they can hardly hope to prevail over the rest of the continent.

A fuel crisis in Russia, caused by Ukrainian drone attacks on refineries, has led to shortages in more than half of the regions and a sharp rise in prices at petrol stations such as this one in Moscow. PHOTO: EPA

But the biggest mistake Western strategic analysts can make is to assume that their logic is shared in Moscow. For matters may look very different from Putin’s perspective.

Until now, the Russian leader was prepared to ignore the massive European transfers of weapons and cash that have sustained Ukraine, largely because Putin believed that these would not matter, and that Russia would succeed in defeating Ukraine.

Now that this outcome is no longer so evident, Putin appears to have concluded that only by forcing Europe to cut off its support for Ukraine can this war end with a Russian victory.

The new menacing mood from Moscow is evident. As NATO leaders gathered for their Ankara summit, Russian officials stopped referring to their offensive in Ukraine as a “special military operation” – the modest euphemism Putin invented – and are now increasingly calling their attack on Ukraine a full-scale war, a war for which they blame the Europeans.

The Russians are clearly in no position to confront the Europeans directly. But they are intensifying their pressure on Europe through two alternative strategies: a hybrid warfare campaign just short of a full-scale war and plans to engineer new security crises in Europe.

The hybrid warfare is already unfolding and has included the placing of incendiary devices on European railway tracks; the attempted assassination of the chief executive of Rheinmetall, Germany’s top arms manufacturer; and the attempted arson of the family home of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London.

There are also constant Russian attempts to scope undersea communication cables and oil pipelines with a view to sabotaging them at a future date.

A Finnish Border Guard helicopter and coast guard ship (right) seizing the Fitburg, a cargo vessel suspected of a subsea cable breach in the Gulf of Finland in December 2025. The incident is one of several similar incidents in the Baltic Sea viewed by many experts as part of Russian hybrid warfare. PHOTO: AFP

The objective of such hybrid warfare operations is to persuade European countries that they will pay a price for supporting Ukraine, and that this price will increase as time goes by.

But there is also a second and far more dangerous Russian strategy: that of manufacturing a direct security crisis with NATO.

The intelligence services of the small and vulnerable Baltic states on Europe’s northern approaches have been warning for months, and in increasingly blunt terms, that Moscow is preparing “military provocations against the Baltic countries or Poland”.

These may consist of drone incursions into Polish and Romanian airspace, a tactic spanning both the northern and southern borders of Europe, as well as intimidating Russian military exercises seeking to demonstrate that Moscow can mobilise large numbers of troops to drive right into the heart of Europe.

What would convert this drumbeat into a provocation proper is scale and attribution – an incident large enough that the NATO alliance cannot ignore it, yet one which remains ambiguous enough that NATO cannot agree on its response.

A “stray” missile which causes casualties on NATO soil; a coordinated drone swarm that shuts a major transportation hub for days; an engineered incident in the Baltic states, where Moscow’s intelligence services are already encouraging local ethnic Russians to proclaim their “People’s Republics” – all these are possible, even realistic provocations.

What would Moscow hope to achieve? Not territory; Western intelligence services believe Russia would need three to five years after any Ukraine ceasefire to rebuild its conventional war capabilities. Instead, the objective will be to discredit NATO’s decision-making machinery.

Would NATO’s European member-states agree to go to war against Russia in response to such a provocation? More to the point, would Trump risk war with his “buddy” Putin just because some Russian missiles killed a few civilians in a small European country Trump has never visited and whose name he cannot even pronounce?

If the answer to such questions is “no” even once, NATO’s credibility as an alliance determined to defend its members will swiftly collapse. And that will give Russia the ability to confront one by one the vulnerable states near its frontiers.

With Russian territorial gains vanishing and Ukrainian deep strikes reaching Moscow’s refineries, escalation elsewhere is Russia’s remaining lever. A power losing the war of attrition it chose must change the subject, and the cheapest way to change the subject is to demonstrate that the NATO alliance ranged against Russia is a bluff.

What can be done?

The Europeans are racing as fast as they can to beef up their defences. While Rutte, NATO’s boss, sought to flatter Trump by telling the alliance’s Ankara summit that the US President deserves all the credit for the increase in European military spending, the truth remains that the Europeans are now pouring scarce resources into defence because they are scared.

And the sums are considerable. In Ankara this week, the Europeans announced more than US$50 billion (S$64.6 billion) in new weapon purchases and committed to expanding collective military manufacturing capacity.

European allies and Canada also increased their core defence investments by US$139 billion in 2025 alone, and some NATO member-states will reach the 5 per cent of gross domestic product target devoted to their militaries in 2026 , far ahead of 2035, the original target.

Yet try as hard as they may, the Europeans have no hope of compensating for the withdrawing US military capabilities over the next few years. And as long as Trump sits in the White House, a big question mark will continue to hover over Washington’s willingness to defend Europe from a confrontation with Russia. NATO’s chief vulnerability, therefore, is not military but procedural, and Moscow knows it.

A number of European governments are now arguing that one way of diminishing the threat of military confrontation with Moscow is to abandon the old policy of boycotting any diplomatic contacts with Russia and start talking to Putin about future security arrangements. After all, Putin is not yet weak enough, and Europe is not yet strong enough to risk outright confrontation.

But the problem is that if such talks come, Moscow will use them for one purpose: to demobilise European support for Ukraine, and divide Europe even further. For over 70 years, the US took the lead in such security talks with Russia, and the Europeans trailed along. It is rather hard for the Europeans to muster the courage to do this on their own now.

Still, the irony of Europe’s predicament is exposed for all to see. When Trump returned to power, the Europeans feared that they would be dragged to a negotiating table set by Washington and Moscow over their heads. They now have the opposite problem: The Americans are leaving, the Russians are weakening and the table is Europe’s to set.

But few Europeans are rising to the challenge.