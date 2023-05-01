Between China and the US: New dynamics, new paths, same balance

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had a very good official visit to China in March. It was notable for the access he received, the warm tone of the meetings and the open and substantive conversations.

PM Lee met the top four Chinese leaders from the Politburo Standing Committee, which is more than the usual. In addition to President Xi Jinping, he met Premier Li Qiang, National People’s Congress Chairman Zhao Leji and Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Chairman Wang Huning. He also met the party secretaries of Beijing, Guangdong and Hainan when he made stops there.