Better weathering together: Enabling everyday life in a hotter Singapore

Singapore does not need 40 deg C days for heat to start altering society.

Singapore does not need repeated 40 deg C days before rising temperatures begin altering how society functions, says the writer.

This summer’s heatwaves across East Asia have shown how quickly extreme heat can rearrange everyday life. In South Korea, Yangsan reached 42.5 deg C in August, the highest temperature recorded in 122 years. Cooling shelters were expanded, water distributed, and baseball games cancelled as the authorities moved into emergency-response mode.

Singapore does not need repeated 40 deg C days before rising temperatures begin altering how society functions. Urban heat already disrupts outdoor activity, sleep, work, commuting, and social life. Retreating into air-conditioned homes, offices, malls and public transport is understandable and often necessary. But what happens if staying safe means increasingly withdrawing from outdoor and communal life?