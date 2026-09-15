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Better weathering together: Enabling everyday life in a hotter Singapore

Singapore does not need 40 deg C days for heat to start altering society.

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Singapore does not need repeated 40°C days before rising temperatures begin altering how society functions.

Singapore does not need repeated 40 deg C days before rising temperatures begin altering how society functions, says the writer.

ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

Petra Tschakert

This summer’s heatwaves across East Asia have shown how quickly extreme heat can rearrange everyday life. In South Korea, Yangsan reached 42.5 deg C in August, the highest temperature recorded in 122 years. Cooling shelters were expanded, water distributed, and baseball games cancelled as the authorities moved into emergency-response mode.

Singapore does not need repeated 40 deg C days before rising temperatures begin altering how society functions. Urban heat already disrupts outdoor activity, sleep, work, commuting, and social life. Retreating into air-conditioned homes, offices, malls and public transport is understandable and often necessary. But what happens if staying safe means increasingly withdrawing from outdoor and communal life?

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.