United States House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi remains coy about her rumoured trip to Taiwan. "I don't ever discuss my travel plans... It's a security issue," she told journalists. But the furore surrounding her proposed Taipei visit has already put the US in an impossible bind.

If Mrs Pelosi's trip goes ahead, the White House must brace itself to confront a severe Chinese response; allegedly, the US military fears that China may even attempt to intercept her congressional aircraft.