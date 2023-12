We are approaching a sacred time: the vortex between Christmas and new year, where we all wordlessly agree to forget time, stop pretending we’re too busy and maybe lie upside down, heads hanging off the couch, staring into the void.

I think this is healthy. You know the phrase “only boring people get bored”? Maybe we have it all wrong. Maybe patient and interesting people can tolerate being bored, and the rest of us have forgotten how to. During this year’s vortex, I vow to.