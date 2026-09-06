Before you write that retirement book, live it
It sounds more purposeful than watching videos, but first ask yourself if it is a worthy use of one’s later years.
Jeffery Tan
After a long career, authorship can seem the ideal next act: purposeful, dignified and faintly immortal. Yet, the most important work of later life may not be what we produce, but who we become.
At some point after retirement – usually after the farewell lunch, the framed photograph and the first few suspiciously empty Tuesdays – a thought arrives with alarming seriousness: Perhaps I should write a book.