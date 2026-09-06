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Before you write that retirement book, live it

It sounds more purposeful than watching videos, but first ask yourself if it is a worthy use of one’s later years.

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Writing a retirement book sounds purposeful but, the writer asks, is it a worthy use of one’s later years, or merely a flattering way to stay busy?

Retirement has a way of clarifying what truly lasts, says the writer. It is rarely one’s opinions, but more often one’s presence, generosity and faithfulness – evidence that age has made a person not merely older, but also deeper.

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: ADOBE STOCK

Jeffery Tan

After a long career, authorship can seem the ideal next act: purposeful, dignified and faintly immortal. Yet, the most important work of later life may not be what we produce, but who we become.

At some point after retirement – usually after the farewell lunch, the framed photograph and the first few suspiciously empty Tuesdays – a thought arrives with alarming seriousness: Perhaps I should write a book.

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Retirement

Ageing

Behaviour/Psychology

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.