Battle of the Asian tigers? Hong Kong and Singapore shouldn’t buy into the myth

Are Hong Kong and Singapore really two bulls locked in a battle for dominance?
There is a longstanding narrative that the two cities are embroiled in a “winner takes all” competition to be the leading business hub of the region.
Are Hong Kong and Singapore really two bulls locked in a battle for dominance?
There is a longstanding narrative that the two cities are embroiled in a “winner takes all” competition to be the leading business hub of the region.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.