Batteries come into focus in this electricity and energy roller-coaster

Even countries that have long slow-walked the energy transition are now finding that EVs and renewables-plus-batteries are too cheap to resist.

Worried about the way crude oil has stampeded above and then back below US$100 a barrel in a matter of hours this week? What if I told you that another crucial component of energy prices has just slumped permanently beneath the same level?

That’s what’s happening with lithium-ion battery packs. Grid electricity from four-hour batteries costs US$78 (S$99) per megawatt-hour (MWh) at the end of 2025, down from US$107/MWh a year earlier, according to BloombergNEF. It has fallen more than 50 per cent since the eve of the world’s last major energy shock, when Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022.

The smaller batteries that go in your car have also dropped below a US$100 threshold of late. The dominant lithium-iron-phosphate variety now costs US$81 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), against US$97 the previous year and US$120/kWh at the end of 2021.

Lithium-ion battery prices don’t get constantly discussed the way crude is, but these declines add up to a decisive shift that will determine the energy landscape of the next decade.

Solar and wind have been cheaper than fossil fuels for a while, but the last time we had an energy crisis like this, oil and gas still drove the prices paid by consumers. The falling cost of battery storage changes that.

Consider cars. Four years ago, a vehicle running on gasoline was the cheapest to buy everywhere in the world. Even factoring in savings on fuel, the conventional model typically came out ahead. Crude’s brief spikes above US$120 a barrel during the initial months of the war were not enough to alter that maths.

Long before 2022, though, US$100/kWh batteries were seen as a tipping point by the auto industry: Below that level, electric vehicles are fundamentally more affordable to buy.

That’s the world we’re now in. EVs are far cheaper in China, roughly at price parity in Thailand and Australia, and imminently heading that way in the rest of the world.

My Geely EX5, purchased for A$42,000 (S$38,000) in December, has the feel of a luxurious European marque but charges up for half the cost of an equivalent tank of gas.

This advantage will only widen if the current chaos in the oil market goes on. That makes a switch from gasoline to electricity a far more attractive proposition than the last time surging fuel prices started to affect hip pockets.

It’s the same situation on the grid. Until very recently, the cost of electricity in developed markets was typically shaped by gas, due to longstanding rules that set prices based on the most expensive power plant running – known as the “last marginal generator”, and typically a gas-powered plant. Even European countries with plenty of cheap renewables found their electricity priced at the level of liquefied natural gas (LNG), causing bills to surge.

Thanks to those falling costs, batteries are now seizing the role of last marginal generator, and setting market prices at a lower level.

Electricity from a four-hour battery is now cheaper in almost every market that depends on LNG, where prices from baseload gas plants typically hover around US$100/MWh. It’s yet more competitive if the battery is charged up from its own solar or wind plant rather than costlier grid power. Even Saudi Arabia can now provide solar-plus-storage for less than gas.

The real-world effects are already showing up. In Australia’s main grid, wholesale prices in the December quarter were the lowest in four years, as rising deployment of renewables and batteries squeezed out gas.

It’s a similar picture in California, where peak prices were cheaper than US$70/MWh for 97 per cent of the time in 2025, compared with just 14 per cent of the time in 2022.

Pricing shifts activate one of the ground rules of commodity markets: the law of substitution. Any time a raw material grows too expensive or challenging to acquire, users will find an alternative.

Substitution is why plumbers switched to PVC the minute copper became too important in electronics to be wasted on pipework. It’s why horsepower collapsed in the early 20th century as motor cars became the more affordable means of transport.

The same dynamic is now affecting the commodities that have driven the world’s energy flows for more than a century: oil and gas. Even countries that have long slow-walked the energy transition, such as Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Uzbekistan, are now finding that EVs and renewables plus batteries are too cheap to resist.

With such an affordable, clean solution waiting in the wings, why would any sane economy hitch its fate to the price of one volatile commodity, when the whims of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are turning its main producing region into a chaotic disaster zone?

In the past, most of us had no alternative to a world dominated by oil and gas. Cheap solar and wind started to erode that proposition in the 2010s.

It’s the plummeting price of batteries since 2022 that will prove the real game changer. BLOOMBERG