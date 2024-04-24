Barcelona is throwing tourists under the bus

No one likes overcrowding, but cities should be careful not to make things too difficult for visitors.

Tyler Cowen

Getting to Barcelona's Park Guell is now harder for tourists after the city council removed a bus route from Google and Apple maps. PHOTO: AFP
Apr 24, 2024, 05:41 PM
Apr 24, 2024, 05:00 PM
As the summer tourism season approaches, a perennial question arises, and technology is giving it a novel twist: Is a place primarily for those who live there, or for the entire world?

The latest salvo in this conflict comes from Barcelona.

