Bao Fan and the curious game of hide-and-seek involving Chinese tech dealmakers

Now you see him. Now you don’t.
After being missing for 10 days, Mr Bao Fan, founder and chief executive of China Renaissance Holdings and high-flying technology dealmaker in China, has resurfaced and is said to be assisting the authorities.
Now you see him. Now you don’t.
After being missing for 10 days, Mr Bao Fan, founder and chief executive of China Renaissance Holdings and high-flying technology dealmaker in China, has resurfaced and is said to be assisting the authorities.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.