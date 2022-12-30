Bankrupt Sri Lanka enters new year with no clarity on bailout

It is close to missing its self-imposed deadline of end-December to conclude negotiations with creditors that will unlock an IMF bailout

Rohini Mohan
India Correspondent
With an IMF bailout in limbo, more than 22 million citizens in Sri Lanka are stuck with an economy that is in a tailspin. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BENGALURU – Sri Lanka will hobble into 2023 with old problems it had hoped not to carry over into the new year. The bankrupt country is nearing its deadline of end-December to get the bilateral approvals necessary for a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with little good news.

China, its biggest creditor, is holding out. The Asian country holds the biggest chunk of Sri Lanka’s external debt (19.6 per cent), followed by Japan (9 per cent) and India (2 per cent). Sri Lanka’s central bank governor Nandalal Weerasinghe told local media last week that negotiations with Beijing had gone slower than expected, mostly due to internal factors like China’s then zero-Covid policy. Sri Lanka hopes to get its creditor countries to agree to restructure their loans to the island, only after which the IMF will begin processing its bailout application.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top