SINGAPORE - Recently, I received two e-mails on the use of ChatGPT in education. One was from a parent who was puzzled with the Ministry of Education’s decision to allow the use of the much-talked-about artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot in schools.

The mother of two, who caught her secondary school son and his friend using the AI tool to write a school essay, fears that students are likely to use ChatGPT to “cheat” in their school work and in the process, lose out on learning.