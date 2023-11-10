Back to square one for Australia after Albanese’s whirlwind diplomacy

Deft diplomacy was on display during the Australian Prime Minister’s recent visits to Washington and Beijing, but Canberra’s dilemma on US-China ties remains. 

Hugh White

When Mr Anthony Albanese won office, he promised to restore relations with Beijing without compromising Australia’s core interests, and without undermining its alliance with America. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
24 sec ago
Published
29 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

In two closely choreographed visits to Washington and Beijing, timed just 10 days apart, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has regained Australia’s footing on the tightrope between the United States and China. In Washington at the end of October, he reaffirmed Australia’s commitment to its US alliance, and then in Beijing, he rebuilt the working relationship with China which had collapsed under his predecessors Malcolm Turnbull and Scott Morrison. It has been an impressive display of diplomatic agility, but Australia’s big strategic challenge remains.

Mr Albanese’s aim has been to return Australia to the happy position it enjoyed for so long, relying on China to make it rich while depending on the US to keep it safe. Those were the days when Australian political leaders on both sides repeated the mantra that “Australia does not have to choose between America and China”. That hope started to look very uncertain in 2017, when Canberra followed Washington in raising the alarm about China’s growing power and regional ambitions, bringing a distinct chill in relations with Beijing. They got a lot worse in 2020 when Mr Morrison – Mr Albanese’s immediate predecessor – ratcheted up anti-China rhetoric even further. Australia’s biggest trading partner retaliated by freezing all senior-level contacts and imposing billions of dollars’ worth of trade bans.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top