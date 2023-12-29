Back-to-school jitters? Proactive support for your child can help conquer the fears

It might just be a case of the butterflies, but where it’s more than that, parents must be empowered to address the child’s concerns.

Yvette Lau

Parents play a crucial role in their child’s emotional and mental well-being. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Updated
Published
3 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

I had the opportunity to provide support to student J who sought school counselling after experiencing a panic attack during his first month as a freshman in the institution where I worked. His lecturer contacted his parents to ensure he was safely taken home.

This episode came as a surprise to his parents, as they described J as a confident and successful student during his time in secondary school. They had not anticipated that he would face difficulties adjusting to a new learning environment.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top